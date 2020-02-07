Preview: DaBaby at Prysm Nightclub

By Raghavendra Pai

This February, Chicago will be a host to a range of All-Star NBA basketball players, but on February 13th, all eyes will be on all-star rapper and North Carolina native DaBaby (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) as he performs at PRYSM Nightclub for their NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kirk first entered hip-hop’s mainstream with his 2019 debut album, Baby on Baby, where hits like “Suge” and “Goin Baby” paint a rapper whose larger-than-life personality, cheeky humor and uniquely playful flow captured the attention of thousands.

Baby on Baby was just the beginning for Kirk. He followed it up with an even more critically acclaimed album, Kirk, which not only skyrocketed his popularity but served as a tribute to his father, who had passed away shortly after Baby on Baby’s release.

Kirk was a powerful sophomore album, including hot lead singles like “BOP” and “INTRO,” and features from hip-hop mainstays like Chance the Rapper, Migos, Gucci Mane, and Nicki Minaj. Not to be ignored are the electric music videos that accompanied the album and for which Kirk personally spared no expense.

2019 was Kirk’s year to win. The album’s debut at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 surprised some, but not Kirk himself. “You know everybody been waiting on that baby, man,” he later said. This will certainly be the case on Thursday night of NBA All-Star Weekend at PRYSM.

Fans can look forward to performances at PRYSM all week leading up to the All-Star Game with Polo G on February 12th, Rick Ross on February 14th, RL Grime on February 15th, and 2 Chainz on February 16th.