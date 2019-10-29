Griz at Navy Pier: A Photo Story

By Sharon Kleiman

Grant Kwiecinski, also known as Griz, Denver-based DJ, producer, and saxophone machine, took the stage at Navy Pier for a bustling night of funk, grooves, and electronic-soul sounds as part of the second season of his Ride Waves Tour.

Laser shows, colorful projections, and metallic confetti explosions gave life to the arena, echoing Griz’s lively and dynamic sounds.

Due to the multifaceted nature of his music, Griz’s fan base encompasses a wide array of light-spirited individuals, aiming to push the boundaries of self-expression and creativity.